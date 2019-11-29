At the Movies: ‘Knives Out’ and ‘Queen and Slim’

(WTNH) — Seems fitting that a movie called ‘Knives Out’ would hit theaters on Thanksgiving weekend.

This is a star-studded murder mystery though, and by that I’m talking Captain America and James Bond are both here, Chris Evans and Daniel Craig, respectively. There’s also Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, even Don Johnson!

The twists and turns are plenty, as a dead dad turns up on his own birthday, and everyone is a suspect. ‘Last Jedi’ director Rian Johnson says he’s re-imagining the classic whodunit. He also says he’s been an Agatha Christie fan since he was a kid…So murder he wrote.

But ‘Queen and Slim’ is the one with Oscar buzz. Why wouldn’t it with Daniel Kaluuya out front, already a nominee for Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out?’ Jodie Turner-Smith is his ‘Queen’ and their living really everybody’s nightmare: the Tinder date that never ends!

It’s actually a nail-biting road movie, due to them being on the run after getting pulled over and killing a policeman in self-defense. It has a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ vibe, killer soundtrack, and a happy ending seems highly unlikely. Oscar nominations, though, are.

‘Queen and Slim’ is rated R, and ‘Knives Out’ is PG-13.