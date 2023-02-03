(WTNH) –Shyamalan is coming for Cameron. Will M. Night’s newest film, ‘Knock at the Cabin’ finally knock ‘Avatar 2’ from the top spot at the box office?

It’s a home invasion movie gone terribly, terribly wrong. Shyamalan couldn’t stop at just a simple home invasion. A family is asked to sacrifice one of their own in order to save the whole world.

We know, you’re definitely thinking about one of your siblings right now!

But there’s more in store in ‘Knock at the Cabin’, which stars everyone from Drax, aka Dave Bautista, to Ron Wesley, aka Rupert Grint.

Speaking of casts, hows do Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Rita Moreno sound in a film together? Oh, and don’t forget Tom Brady.

After all, he’s what ’80 for Brady’ is all about! These four legendary women are off to see the GOAT himself play just one Superbowl, the one in 2017. Tomlin is the biggest fan of the bunch and wins them their tickets.

Chaos will ensure, and Brady’s retirement too! What timing, right?