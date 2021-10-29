At the Movies: ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Antlers’

(WTNH) – ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a trip. It is set in London in the 60s. A young woman who has a passion for fashion transports herself back there thanks to a gift she has, and lands in the body of a nightclub singer played by ‘Queens Gambit’ star Anya Taylor Joy.

The gift also allows the woman to see people who aren’t there, including dead ones. The director is Edgar Wright from ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ films where nothing is ever as it seems.

One critic says it’s ‘The Shining’ meets ‘Psycho.’ It never ended well when Norman Bates met anyone.

Equally creepy is ‘Antlers’ starring Keri Russell. She’s a schoolteacher with a student who’s keeping a supernatural creature in his house.

Produced by Guillermo Del Toro, the visuals are sure to stun!