At the Movies: “Let Him Go” and “Operation Christmas Drop”

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane reunite in theaters this weekend. But in “Let Him Go,” they’re not Clark Kent’s mom and dad. They’re far from Smallville, even if it doesn’t look it, and here they’re playing grandparents.

Costner’s a former lawman, looking very much his “Yellowstone” character. Their widowed daughter-in-law marries a guy free with his hands, on both her and their grandson. When he up and moves them to North Dakota, Lane isn’t having it. So it’s across Big Sky Country to rescue the lad and fight anyone who gets in their way, from cowboys to maybe even that daughter-in-law.

The fact is, they can’t simply “Let Him Go,” but the title “Butt-Kicking Grandparents” woulda sounded like a comedy. And this ain’t one.

Streamers have “Operation Christmas Drop”, as unorthodox a love story as it is a Christmas movie. A congressional aide is sent to an air force base to see where funding can be slashed, but runs into a captain, played by Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, who is hip to why she’s there. But he’s also smitten. This is the first U.S. Film to shoot on Guam, and if you think it’s too early for Christmas movies, then we’re done here.