(WTNH) – ‘Lightyear’ is here! From Captain American to Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans is the man for the job.

Directed by the guy behind ‘Finding Dory,’ there are plenty of nods to ‘Toy Story.’ It’s the origin of Buzz, the hero who inspired the toy that rendered Woody obsolete.

On Netflix, Miles Teller continues his role in ‘Spiderhead’ and he’s with Chris Hemsworth. The writers of both ‘Deadpool’ movies get dead serious with prisoners volunteering for experiments to reduce their sentences, but they reduce much more than that.

Teller is reunited with his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director, which bodes well for another ‘Top Gun’ movie.