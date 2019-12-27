At the Movies: ‘Little Women’ and ‘Spies in Disguise’

(WTNH) — The last time the women were little there was Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Sarandon. Another generation, another adaptation.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ resonates more, as she basically is Jo.

Louisa May Alcott’s source material is kept largely intact, with Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, and as her Jo, the brilliant Saoirse Ronan. Gerwig has worked with Ronan in ‘Ladybird.’ That’s where she also worked with Lori, played by Timothée Chalamet.

Christian Bale portrayed Lori in the Winona Ryder one. Yes, the Dark Knight was in ‘Little Women’ and played a character named Lori. Get over it. It’s a classic.

‘Spies in Disguise’ gives the kids something to enjoy during holiday break. The animated flicks boasts performances by Will Smith and Spiderman Tom Holland. Smith is a spy mistakenly turned into a pigeon by scientist wannabe Holland. He’s still got a mission to complete though, and will have to as a bird. He’ll just have to get jiggy with it.

Both movies are rated PG.