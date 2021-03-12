At the Movies: “Long Weekend,” “Cherry,” and “Yes Day”

This isn’t a long weekend, but a movie named “Long Weekend” hits theaters. The rom-com was written and directed by a guy who wrote a ton of TV, from “Community” to “The Goldberg’s,” and stars Finn Wittrock, who’s been in everything from “La La Land” to “American Horror Story.”

He meets a mysterious gal just passing through and falls for her. Hard. That mystery winds up taking quite a turn. Damon Wayans Jr. is along for the com part, but this flick is heavy on the rom.

Tom Holland reunites with the Russo Brothers to stream in the powerful “cherry.” Here, Spidey is a Veteran with PTSD who gets addicted to opioids and winds up robbing banks to keep things going. Holland gives a heck of a performance, but I prefer him spinning webs to spinning out of control.

And for the fam on Netflix, it’s “Yes Day” starring Jennifer Garner. Feeling like all she does is say ‘no’ to her kids, they get 24 hours where there’s nothing but yes. After this past year, it’s not a bad idea.