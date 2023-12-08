(WTNH) – Nicole Kidman wore a prosthetic nose and won an Oscar for “The Hours” and now Bradley Cooper is going full prosthetic for “Maestro”- will he come home empty-handed?

Back in the director’s chair too, Cooper plays conductor Leonard Berstein in a biopic that reeks of old Hollywood. It begins with Berstein’s triumphant debut on the New York Philharmonic stage, filling in no less, and the success is immediate and overwhelming.

His wife Felicia, played by Carey Mulligan, is supportive as can be, especially considering Berstein’s secret life, which his wife is aware of and ignores as best she can. She’s the heart of the movie.

However, “Maestro” is Cooper’s opus. To think, the last time we saw him on screen was earlier this year as a superhero raccoon, which should earn him a nomination too.

There’s also “Eileen” starring Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway. She’s the new counselor at a prison who befriends, or is it seduces, the prison secretary, Eileen, only to share a dark secret.

The thriller is set at Christmas in 1964 in Massachusetts, we can all have that “Is it a Christmas movie?” debate a few years from now.