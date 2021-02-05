At the Movies: “Malcolm and Marie” and “Bliss”

A great movie is a great movie, it’s that simple. It’s black and white. “Malcolm and Marie” is a great movie, and it’s shot in black and white. Starring John David ‘son of Denzel’ Washington, and Zendaya, it’s streaming on Netflix this weekend, and directed by another famous guy’s son.

Barry Levinson’s son, Sam, helmed this during the pandemic – quick turnaround here – and it’s about a filmmaker returning home with his lady, and as they wait for the reviews to come in that anticipation turns into a lot of sharing. Maybe too much, as their relationship is tested.

The tension is palpable, and so is the chemistry. It’s heavy stuff, even if the title “Malcolm and Marie” sounds like a 90’s sitcom on Fox.

On Amazon Prime, my man Owen Wilson is back! Wow! No, it’s not Wedding Crashers Two yet! But, “Bliss” is a trippy flick co-starring Salma Hayek. She’s a beauty Wilson meets who tries to convince him the life he’s living is a simulation – not really happening. So, stream on this weekend.