At the Movies: ‘Malignant’ and ‘The Card Counter’

Scary movie season officially begins with “Malignant”. Director James Wan adds this to his “Conjuring” universe. Madison has terrifying visions of brutal murders, which are dismissed as trauma by her adoptive parents – yes, of course, she’s adopted. They’re surprised when they find out these waking dreams are very real. That’s thanks to some home videos that surface with her talking to her imaginary friend Gabriel, who is actually the devil. The popcorn will be flying.

“The Card Counter” stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish. He’s an ex-military interrogator turned gambler. He runs into the man who trained him at one casino and into one man’s plans to capture that guy and torture and kill him. Look, it’s written by the guy who wrote “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull” – were you expecting a celebrity poker showdown?