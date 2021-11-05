At the Movies: Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ and ‘Spencer’

(WTNH) — No Marvel movie has gotten more scrutiny. No Marvel movie has gotten more negative press in advance. ‘The Eternals’ are here!

Last year’s best director Chloe Zhao goes from indie darling ‘Nomadland’ to the MCU effortlessly, with Salma Hayek and Angela Jolie out front.

‘The Eternals’ are a group of heroes who were laying low during all the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ but now must step in as a race of humanoids looks to destroy the Earth.

The Jack Kirby characters aren’t as well known as who we’ve seen so far, but some never heard of Shang Chi either.

And the year of Diana continues! From the late princess dominating the last season of TV’s ‘The Crwon’ to a broadway musical, to ‘Spencer.’

The director here last made a movie about Jackie O and now sets his sights on the beloved Princess of Wales, with Kriste Stweart in the title role and looking to score an Oscar nomination.

You know what means. Harry and Megan at the Oscars!