(WTNH) – Well, we got one classic film with a strong female lease and a profound sisterhood message, that turned into a fantastic movie musical just a few weeks back.

What could follow “The Color Purple”? “Mean Girls” of course! You’d think it would be released on Oct. 3.

A star-making turn by Renee Rapp. She’s already played Regina George on Broadway and just released her stellar debut record “Snow Angel” in the fall. Angourie Rice takes on the Lindsay Lohan role as the fish out of water new kids in school and will have a burn book to dodge and a boyfriend to steal.

Tina Fey is even back who was the creator of this whole thing 20 years ago this year. No word on Tim Meadows.

Commissioner Gordon himself, Jeffrey Wright stars in “American Fiction.” He is so much more than that going back to the title role in “Basquiat” in the 90s. He’s a writer who can’t catch a break because he’s not Black enough.

So he steps back and then comes back with a pen name and hilariously embraces every stereotype imaginable. The result? A best-seller of course!