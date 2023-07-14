NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Of all of my father’s favorite ’70s TV shows for Tom Cruise to turn into a franchise, I’d have thought “The Rockford Files” would be the way to go. Love that show. But he went with “Mission Impossible” and your mission this weekend, should you choose to accept it, is to see movie number seven, “Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Riding high from last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is high a lot in this flick — off cliffs on a motorcycle, sky gliding off crashing trains, and more. There are two halves of a key that need to get together to something called the entity. There are old enemies, people we thought were dead who aren’t, impeccable masks worn.

Hayley Atwell is a new addition, and ally, and a tough one at that.

The series began in 1996 with Brian DePalma as director. This latest, and the last few, in fact, are directed by Chris McQuarrie. He directed “Maverick,” too. He’d really bring out the Jim Rockford in Cruise. Just sayin’.