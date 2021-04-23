At the Movies: “Mortal Kombat” and “Together Together”

The latest “Mortal Kombat” movie is here and they finally got it right! Adapting the popular video game has been going on for decades, and so has missing the mark. But they don’t miss it here, just like Sub-Zero doesn’t. Not often anyway.

Action-packed and eye-popping, Cole Young is new to the series, and a welcome addition. He’s a real-life former MMA champ having visions of a figure in flames that’s really an invitation to an earth-saving tournament. It’s a clever way to bring the game into the real world, and means my Space Invaders movie may happen one of these days after all!

If you want laughs then it’s Ed Helms in “Together together”. He’s looking to be a dad so he gets rising comedian Patti Harrison, half his age, to carry his child. But when she starts dating, he’s got problems with it. He thinks they’re together, just not together, together. Get it?