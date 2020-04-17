At the Movies: “My Spy” and “Endings, Beginnings”

(WTNH) — Kids across Connecticut are getting creative in quarantine. Some of these ambitious young ‘uns are turning their bedrooms into movie theaters and printing their own tickets.

“My Spy,” hitting Amazon Prime, is the perfect movie for that age set, with “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Dave Bautista giving his spin on “Kindergarten Cop” or even his guardian co-star Vin Diesel’s “The Pacifier.” Here he’s CIA spying on a family and the 9-year-old daughter becomes hip to it. But rather than blow his cover, she wants to learn the whole undercover thing. Yep, Bautista’s gotta teach her how to be an agent or call it a day. The kid, played by Chloe Coleman, steals the show, and you may have already seen her in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Speaking of BLL, Shailene Woodley turns up in “Endings, Beginnings,” a love triangle flick where she’s got Jamie Dornan from the 50 Shades films to her left, and Sebastian Stan, the winter soldier himself, to her right. It’s the last thing Woodley’s character was looking for – she’s fresh from a breakup, doing yoga and has sworn off drinking. Now she’s got a choice to make.