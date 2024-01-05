(WTNH) – Have you ever gone for a swim in your pool late at night and felt like something was in there with you? James Wan and Jason Blum are betting you have and “Night Swim” is about just that.

Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell, plays a former baseball player who buys a house with a pool he’s hoping will do his beaten body good and his kids too. It’s just haunted and “The Haunted Pool” sounds like a stoner comedy.

“Night Swim” does give you the chills and the shots of submerged feet kicking as something heads towards them is giving “Jaws” vibes. It’s just something supernatural, not a shark. Russell’s wife is played by Oscar-nominee Kerry Condon.

There are also advance screenings on Jason Statham’s new movie. No not another Meg, speaking of sharks, but this time he’s “The Beekeeper.” A former operative (aren’t they all former?) who’s out for revenge on behalf of another beekeeper who took his own life due to a phishing scam.

It’s Statham’s first collaboration with David Ayer, the writer of “Training Day”, “The Fast & The Furious” and 2003’s underappreciated “Swat.” That’s what you do to bees- swat.