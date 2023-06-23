NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — What would you do if your parents took out an ad for someone to give you a little experience with the opposite sex before college, and Jennifer Lawrence answered it? Um…say thank you!

“No Hard Feelings” is a raunchy comedy where the Oscar winner shines, by the writer behind “Good Boys” and “Bad Teacher.” She answers the ad because her car has been repo’d, and she’s about to lose her childhood home. But she’ll find something very sweet in 19-year-old Percy after she tells his parents she’s going to “date his brains out.” This could have been called “Hunger Games.”

Wily Wes Anderson adds Tom Hanks to his enormous roster of usual talent in “Asteroid City.” It’s about a play about a fictional Asteroid City that takes place in Asteroid City during a youth astronomy convention. See it for Schwartzman, an Anderson mainstay since “Rushmore.”

A24’s “Past Lives” finally makes it to Connecticut. Nora and Hae were childhood friends, but her family moved away. Now, adults, they reunite for one week for the woulda, shoulda, and maybe still can be. Director Celine Song’s debut sings.

I’m Vinnie Penn, and I’m in your movie seat.