At the Movies: ‘No Time to Die’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The good news about the latest James Bond movie is that it’s here, after getting moved several times. The bad news is that it’s Daniel Craig’s final time playing 007.

Craig is my personal fave, never shaken, always stirred.

‘No Time to Die’ pits him against Oscar winner Rami Malek as an enemy ready to unleash a legion of nanobots on the world. But he’s also more than that. Much more.

The film begins with Bond retired, called in by the CIA to help rescue a scientist kidnapped by him.

Bond has the help of a new Double O, played by Lashana Lynch, and it’s a big ending for the film, originally called “Bond 25” — 25 of them, and on to a new Bond.

There’s talk of Lynch taking it over or the gig going to Superman Henry Cavill or Idris Elba. When we all know it should be Jason Statham.