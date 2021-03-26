At the Movies: “Nobody” & “Godzilla vs. Kong”

Bob Odenkirk: action hero. It’s true. It’s “Nobody”, a film by the John Wick guys that sees the funny man take “Better Call Saul” to the next level.

He plays Hutch, a man with a past, happy to leave behind for life in the suburbs. But when he does nothing during a home invasion, it slowly gets the best of him. Until he’s doing something, everywhere he sees wrongdoing.

His old life comes back in a big way, and his old man, played by Christopher Lloyd, joins in on the action. Fighting alongside Jim Ignatwoski. It’s perfect!

There’s another fight on the horizon. “Godzilla vs. Kong” arrives Wednesday, in theaters and on HBO Max, and your jaw will be on the floor.

Sure, they’ve fought in the past, but we’ve come a long way with special effects and it shows here. Plus, Godzilla is no longer the bad guy. We’ve got a Team Godzilla and a Team Kong in my house, and it’s gonna get ugly. Beautifully ugly.