At the Movies: “Nomadland” and “Flora and Ulysses”

Frances McDormand is after Academy Award #3 in “Nomadland.”

Critics have been raving about “Nomadland” for months now. The story of Fern, a woman who loses her husband and her job at the same time. Her solution: sell everything, buy a van, and just hit the road. Soon she’s befriending nomads and learning it’s a lifestyle, man. She’s just gotta beef up her survival skills.

Those nomads come and go – I mean, that’s the definition – and Fern soon learns that there is no new home for her to ultimately find. She already found it, and it’s the road.

If you’re staying home, Disney+ is where it’s at for family fun. “Flora and Ulysses” is based on a popular novel, with Flora a little girl and Ulysses her pet squirrel, who also happens to have superpowers. So obviously someone is going to want to capture him.

Before you think of just leaving the kids in front of the flat screen, it was written by the guy who wrote “Arrested Development.” You might wanna stick around, mom and dad.