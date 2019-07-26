At the Movies – “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

(WTNH)– Two things to say: Leo. Brad. That’s all you need to know. “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” director Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film – and he’s always said he’ll retire after he’s made ten – is here.

And, okay, Margot Robbie is in it too, if you’re into that sorta thing. Pitt and DiCaprio – who hasn’t been on-screen since his Oscar win in 2015 – have never shared said screen together before, and that’s big news.

The flick’s about tv star Rick Dalton whose star is beginning to fade. All he’s really got going for him is his faithful sidekick, and stuntman, Cliff Booth. Leo is Dalton, Pitt Booth. Dalton’s claim to fame is schlocky prime time westerns like “Rawhide” and “Bonanza,” which had to be good – they named a great steakhouse after it.

Dalton’s also got his lawyer, played by Al Pacino no less, who breaks it to him that westerns are on their way out. Both hilarious and an epic take down of the entertainment industry and fame in general, Tarantino uses the Manson killings as a sort of backdrop – it’s set in 1969, after all, with some eerie lookalikes cast as Manson and Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate’s husband.

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Tate is a wonder, capturing the beauty and enthusiasm, yet with us all knowing how it’s going to end. But make no mistake, this is the Leo and Brad show. They have some real “Harold and Kumar go to Hollywood” moments, which actually could be a good movie.

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” is rated R.