At the Movies: “One Night in Miami” and “Pieces of a Woman”

Head out to the open theater closest to you, or wait a week to stream at home – just make sure you see “One Night in Miami.”

Oscar-winner Regina King makes her debut as a director and the night in question is February 25, 1964, when Cassius Clay won the World Heavyweight Championship at the age of 22. His after-party pals: Malcolm X, football great Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke, played by broadway superstar Leslie Odom Junior.

This ‘one night’ actually did take place, and Eli Goree, from HBO’s “Ballers,” does a crazy spot-on Cassius. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, you’d think he was Muhammed Ali.

If you are intent on streaming there’s “Pieces of a Woman,” starring the crown’s Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf.

They’re a couple grieving the worst of losses and each doing it their own heart-breaking way. She’s stoic and not down with condolence hugs at the supermarket. And his heart is on his sleeve and can’t keep it together; that’s LaBeouf in real life though.

There’s also the fill-in midwife, played by Deadwood’s Molly Parker, and the legendary Ellen Burstyn as Kirby’s lawsuit-hungry mother. Nothing says grief like a lawsuit.