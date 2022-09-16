NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did anyone else realize that Mia Goth plays both Max and the scary-as-heck hag Pearl in T.I. West’s horror hit “X”?

Well, Goth is back for the prequel, “Pearl”, set a hundred years ago. It’s the golden age of Hollywood and young Pearl, Goth’s character, is smitten with silent movies. She’s silent about more than just her love of the cinema, though.

She’s hiding killer instincts for anyone who gets in the way of her dream of being on the big screen.

This film is the second in a trilogy, and another “Splatterfest,” according to News 8’s resident movie expert, Vinnie Penn.

Speaking of killer ladies though, Viola Davis is “The Woman King.” A wise man wouldn’t want to tangle with VIola Davis on Rodeo Drive, never mind as a West African general leading a unit of fighting women.

Davis is fierce both on-screen and off. This movie is ger “Gladiator” or “Braveheart” moment, battle cry included.

“See How They Run” is Saoirse Ronan’s performance, a whodunnit where the Oscar nominee shows off her comedy chops with Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell.

There’s a murder at a show on the West End, and it’s even an Agatha Christie show!