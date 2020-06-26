At the Movies: “Pizza: A Love Story”, “Irresistible”, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

Ya know, theaters are now open in Connecticut. “Pizza: A Love Story” is playing in downtown New Haven – a documentary about New Haven pizza, starring Sally’s, Pepe’s, and Modern. I hope ham and pineapple get a fair shake. I find it irresistible.

Speaking of irresistible, that’s the name of a can’t lose comedy with Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. Carell and Byrne, they’re political rivals, both vying for the Heartland’s love. It’s written and directed by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart – a lot of people forget that’s where Carell really made a name for himself. So if political satire is your thing, “Irresistible” is for you. Just forget about the whole Carell “Space Force” Netflix thing for 90 minutes.

Speaking of Netflix, they make up for Space Force” with a new Will Ferrell movie. By his side? Heather McAdams like you’ve never seen her. “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” – yes, that’s the title – is about Ferrell and MacAdams’ singing duo from Iceland trying to win a singing competition, with the tagline being nobody wins solo. And get this: Eurovision is a real thing. Celine Dion is a past winner. And ABBA. So the winner does still take it all.