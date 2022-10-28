(WTNH) — Could it be, is ‘Prey for the Devil’ this generation’s version of ‘The Exorcist’?

Sister Ann can perform exorcisms, she’s just not supposed to. But thanks to a global rise in demonic possessions, she’s stepping up to the plate.

Now, she’ll find herself in a devastating battle for the soul of a young girl possessed by the same demon that tormented Sister Ann’s own mom for years.

Talk about mommy issues, right? Let’s wait and see if any kids’ heads spin around.

Next up, ‘Tar’ has the Oscar talk going full steam for Cate Blanchett, who plays a fictional composer in this two-and-a-half-hour masterpiece. She’s days away from recording the symphony that will save her career, but she’s plagued by allegations.

In this film, Blanchett makes J.K. Simmons’ conductor in ‘Whiplash’ look like Mister Rogers.

And a special nod to ‘Wendell and Wild’ on Netflix! It’s Key and Peele reunited, who can say no to that? And they’re in a Henry Selick flick, the guy who made ‘Coraline’.

The dynamic duo voices devious demon brothers in this eye-popping movie.