(WTNH) – We’re caught in a trap. Last year we got a movie all about Elivs and this year we’re getting one all about Priscilla.

It’s a breakout role for Caille Spaeny, who already shined in smaller roles in “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Mare of Easttown.” She played the king’s considerably younger queen, only 14 when she met the superstar.

Elvis is played by Jacob Elordi, from HBO’s hit”Euphoria.” But this is Spaeny’s movie, swept up in the glitz and glam and basically all shaken up by a phenomenon.

It may be it’s director Sofia Coppola’s back behind the camera with the same confidence she has in her Oscar-winning debut, “Lost in Translation.” There doesn’t seem to be any Colonel Parker. After this “Elvis” movie, good call.

The queen of the rom-com is back! For me, that is without question Meg Ryan. Director and Star of “What Happens Later,” which is not a “Joe vs. The Volcano” sequel.

It’s her and David Duchovny snowed in at an airport, two exes who just might not be done after all. And we weren’t done with Ryan!