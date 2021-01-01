At the Movies: “Promising Young Woman” and “We could be Heroes”

“Promising Young Woman” is taking on Wonder Woman in theaters, with a just as tough leading lady; in many ways tougher.

Starring Carey Mulligan, from “The Great Gatsby,” she plays Cassie, a woman who’s got a revenge list about as long as Mulligan’s Golden Globes speech might be. This is the darkest of comedies, with the revenge on all who have done Cassie wrong pretty brutal. Written and directed by the head writer for TV’s “Killing Eve,” it’s not exactly date night material.

Lighter fare for the kids, or the nostalgic, on Netflix in the form of “We Could be Heroes.” This is kind of a sequel to “Shark Boy & Lava Girl.’ Director Robert Rodriguez is back in the chair with Christian Slater and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as kidnapped heroes who need to be rescued by a motley crew of kids just figuring out their powers.