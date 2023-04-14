(WTNH) — Van Helsing got his own movie and a TV series. Now, it’s ‘Renfield’s’ turn.

‘Renfield’ is Dracula’s Gopher. Under his spell, he does whatever the boss asks, and here that’s played for laughs, with Nicholas Hoult as a Renfield who feels this relationship is toxic, and Nicolas Cage sinking his teeth into his role as the count. But, there’s action too, and plenty of it, as Director Chris McKay clearly goes for the franchise. This is the Dracuverse. Next up: Keanu Reeves is back in ‘Harker!’

There are no laughs in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist,’ where Oscar winner Russel Crowe plays the real-life chief exorcist for the Vatican. He performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime, and the scariest are on display here.

‘Mafia Mamma’ stars Toni Collette as a suburban mom who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. She’s a hilarious fish out of water who might end up sleeping with the fishes.