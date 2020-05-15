At the Movies: “Scoob” and “Castle in the Ground”

The first-ever full-length Scooby-Doo movie for the big screen comes to the big screen in your living room this weekend.

Some families are going the distance to make it even more of an event for the kids. Making Scooby snacks or dressing up. Some people are making it an event just for themselves, no kids involved.

‘Scoob’ is a movie Vinnie Penn’s generation can love since it’s how the gang all met in the first place. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and of course Scooby himself. With Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, and even Zac Efron lending their voices it’s sure to deliver. Plus, we’ll see them solve their first mystery too, a plot to unleash a ghost dog upon the world. You heard right: dog. But, they’re ready and they’re willing and we all know they’ll catch that villain.

Also streaming this weekend, ‘Castle in the Ground,’ with ‘Hereditary’ star Alex Wolff and Imogen Poot, most recently in ‘Black Christmas’ taking on an even scarier monster: the opioid epidemic. Wolff’s character is mourning the recent passing of his mother – a powerfully dramatic turn by never Campbell of the ‘Scream’ franchise’ – and using her leftover meds to do so.

‘Scoob’ is a blast to be had with the little ones, and ‘Castle in the Ground’ an important one with the older kids, buoyed by tremendous acting by Wolff and Poot. Weighty stuff.