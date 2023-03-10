(WTNH) — Ghostface is back, and this time, he’s taking a bite out of the apple — or, a slash out of the apple.

‘Scream VI’ is set in Manhattan, where the survivors of last year’s hit reboot have decided to move for a fresh start. Ghostface is obviously not opposed to travel. Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera return, as does Courtney Cox, who’s been in all six movies. No Neve Campbell though. Which is why my prediction is that Sydney Prescott is the killer this time.

Adam Driver stars in ’65.’ As in 65 million years ago. It’s Earth and he has an orphaned girl to protect too from dinosaurs. It’s basically ‘The Last of Us’ meets ‘Jurassic Park’ with Kylo Ren. That’s probably exactly how the movie got pitched, too.