At the Movies: ‘Separation’ and ‘Without Remorse’

The movie “Separation” will make you glad it’s light out longer nowadays. The trailer alone freaks me out. Directed by the guy behind “The Devil Inside” and “The Boy”, it’s about a girl who loses her mother tragically but starts getting visits by her in record time. Not great visits either. See, mom and dad were always fighting anyway.

Her grandfather, played by the legendary Brian Cox, wants custody, and mom’s ghost really doesn’t like the new babysitter. The dad, played by “Homeland’s” Rupert Friend, is an artist whose characters are his daughter’s best friends. Did he create this too?

Action lovers have “Without Remorse” on Amazon Prime. Michael B. Jordan is Tom Clancy’s hero here, an ex-navy seal seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. It’s a top-notch spin-off of the Jack Ryan series.

Chills or thrills this weekend: your call.