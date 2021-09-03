At the Movies: ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Shang Chi, issue 17. Cost 20 cents! Never thought I’d get a movie based on him, but here it is!

His father’s a warlord and possessor of the ten rings. He raises his boy to be a killing machine, but Shang Chi isn’t having it and moves to San Francisco. He even changes his name to Shaun! The film picks up there 20 years later when Shaun is called upon to fight dear old Dad himself. And it’s Dad who calls on him to do it, sending goons to attack him on a city bus, where the best bus fight scene, since “Nobody” earlier this year, takes place.

Awkwafina provides comic relief as the comic book character’s best friend. And Simu Liu is perfect as our hero. Welcome to the MCU! He actually got the gig when he was unemployed and tweeted Marvel about it.

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is now playing in theaters and might appear on Disney+ around mid-October.