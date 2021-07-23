At the Movies: ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ and ‘Old’

This weekend, it’s “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” and “Old”.

“Snake Eyes” is the popular character’s origin story. Henry Golding in the title role. Snake Eyes was actually trained by an ancient, mysterious ninja clan, alongside Storm Shadow. Little do they know that their brotherhood will eventually lead to them battling. Basically, they’re frenemies.

Director M. Night Shyamalan is back with “Old” and seeing more dead people. The flick’s about a secret beach that a family finds, where you age rapidly. Their 6-year-old is 16 in half an hour. But escaping the secluded beach ain’t easy. Critics are calling it a horror masterpiece.