Conn. (WTNH) — What’s stopping in theaters this week?

So, there’s ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ opening, which is cool. The first was a surprise hit during the pandemic, with Jim Carrey chewing up scenery as the villain. Always loved the blue super fast hedgehog superhero, and he’s back taking on Knuckles this time, his archenemy from the video game, enlisted by Carrey’s evil not-so-genius. It’s going to be a blast.

Then, there’s Jake Gyllenhall, Taylor Swift’s most-popular ex, in ‘Ambulance,’ a flick with a dash of ‘Dog Day Afternoon.’ Except here, they escape the bank heist by hijacking…an ambulance.

But it’s really all about ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ finally opening in Connecticut. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, who exists across multiple universes — and just plain fights everyone in all of them. Action-packed and laughs courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS inspector that triggers Evelyn in the first place. A Tarantino vibe, with an arthouse cherry on top. It’s a keeper.