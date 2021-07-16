At the Movies: “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” & “Pig”

It took 25 years, but the sequel’s here. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”. Lebron James takes over for Jordan. Zendaya is voicing Lola Bunny. His son wants to make video games. So naturally, he gets trapped in one, and dad has to save him.

Foghorn Leghorn is included in the coolest of ways. That alone makes it a must-see.

There’s also a sequel to “Escape Room”. It’s the “Tournament of Champions”. Two survivors from the 2019 flick are back, and escape rooms are still all the rage these days. But in these rooms, no escape means death. The two survivors get trapped with survivors from other escape rooms in the scariest one of all in NYC.

Special nod to Nicolas Cage’s latest, “Pig”. Like “John Wick” before him, Cage plays someone whose pet is wronged. In this case, it’s a pig and it gets kidnapped. Or would that be pig-napped? Great stuff.