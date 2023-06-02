Ever heard of Spider-Punk? A British, punk rock version of Spider-Man, denim jacket, and guitar in tow? He’s one of a bunch of new Spideys in the sequel to the Oscar-winning “Into the Spider-Verse,” where the wall-crawler front and center wasn’t Peter Parker but young Miles Morales.

Parker was there and is here too, as voiced by New Girl’s Jake Johnson. It’s a year later, and love interest Gwen Stacy returns from her universe to get miles because the spider-verse is in danger, which includes every version of Spider-Man. Even Spider-Man 2099 an Irish-Mexican Ninja vampire Spider-Man. Seriously. He’s voiced by Oscar Isaac.

Scarier still is ‘the boogeyman,’ the long-gestating horror movie based on the Stephen King story. Two sisters grieving the death of their mother aren’t getting help from their dad, who is a therapist. In fact, one of his patients shows up at their house, bringing a supernatural entity with him. I wonder if little Stevie King was fun at birthday parties?