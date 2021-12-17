At the Movies: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Nightmare Alley’

Movies

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — It’s found its way home. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is here and Tom Holland’s “spidey” is saving more than NYC. He’s saving movie theaters!

But is he the only Spider-Man on the job?

With Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, they play with alternate universes, and some old enemies come back as a result, plus maybe a few other Peter Parkers. They’re all the same J. Johan Jameson though.

J.K. Simmons returns there, as does Zendaya as MJ and Marisa Tomei as Aunt Mae.

Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro unleashes “Nightmare Alley” with Bradley Cooper as his leading man. It’s set in 1940s New York.

Cooper is a carnie worker who befriends a mysterious psychiatrist, played by Cate Blanchett, to con someone. But is the con actually on him?

This remake originally starred Tyrone Power, who called this his favorite film. Heavy is the crown, Coop.

New Haven

