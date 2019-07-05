At the Movies – ‘Spiderman Far From Home’ and ‘Midsommar’

(WTNH)– Far from home this Fourth of July weekend? ‘Spiderman Far From Home,’ that is – Tom Holland’s second full-time outing as the web-slinger, not counting his ‘Avengers’ stuff, with ‘Endgame’ still in theaters and shattering records.

Holland’s Peter Parker is just that – far from home: in London to be exact, with Mary Jane, Flash, and other classmates, and all just after the events of ‘Endgame.’ With Tony Stark no longer around, spidey’s gotta grow up, and fast, when monsters taking the form of earth, water and fire rise up to destroy Europe.

Good thing Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May packed his costume, plus he’s got Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury on his side. He’s also got Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio on his side. Or is he?

In the comics, Mysterio is no good Guy. Here he doesn’t even have his trademark helmet on – ya just can’t do that to Gyllenhall’s ‘do.

Also: ‘Midsommar’ is a horror indie that’s got the ‘summer sleeper hype’ happening. A young man can’t bring himself to dump his girlfriend who, after a tragedy, winds up with him and his boys on a trip to a festival in a remote swedish village.

Directed by Ari Aster, who gave us ‘Hereditary,’ the trip gets trippy, thanks to drinking a local swill – never a smart thing to do young travelers. It always leads to pagan rituals, etc. a truly creepy flick.

‘Spidey’ is rated PG-13 and ‘Midsommar’ rated R.