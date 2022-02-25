(WTNH) — Dave Grohl follows up his Oscar-worthy in the Tenacious D movie with a starring role in ‘Studio 666.’

Demons still around – his own as a rock star with writer’s block, and the real ones that he conjures up trying to record his next record. It’s gross-out funny stuff, with a dash of ‘Spinal Tap.’

There’s also cameos by Will Forte and Whitney Cummings. At this rate, Grohl will be Biff in the next ‘Death of a Salesman’ remake in no time.

For real acting, there’s Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts in ‘The Desperate Hour.’ This nail-biter is about a mom whose son is in school during an active shooter lockdown and she somehow winds up on the phone with the shooter.

Playing out in real time, ‘The Desperate Hour’ is barely over one, but it’ll stay with you.