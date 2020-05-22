At the Movies: ‘Survive the Night,’ ‘Inheritance,’ ‘The Wrong Missy’

Starring Bruce Willis, ‘Survive the Night’ is an action-packed home invasion thriller on-demand this weekend where John McClane himself basically shows some guys that they picked the wrong house. It’s One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray’s house, technically. Murray plays a son with a strained relationship with his tough-as-nails father, played by Willis. Something tells us it won’t be strained by the time the credits roll.

There’s also ‘Inheritance,’ starring Simon Pegg from ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and Lily Collins (daughter of Phil). She plays a daughter whose inheritance from her powerful father is an envelope containing directions to a bunker. Who’s in the bunker? Pegg. Imprisoned and with quite a twisted tale to tell.

Honorable mention goes to ‘The Wrong Missy,’ starring David Spade who invites the wrong Missy on a company retreat, the date from hell that brings it right along with her. Missy is played by Lauren Lapkus from HBO’s ‘Crashing’ and the ‘Big Bang Theory.’ She completely steals the show.

As an added bonus? Governor Lamont says movie theaters in Connecticut will be part of phase 2 of reopening the state. Right now, phase 2 is slated to go into effect on June 20, just in time for summer!