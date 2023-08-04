(WTNH) — Move over ‘Barbie’ — way over. We have to make room for Leonardo, Raphaelo, Donatello, and Michelangelo: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

There’s no live action this time, and the animation is on-par with the ‘Spiderverse.’ They’re taking on a new enemy, Superfly. Voices include Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, and Jackie Chan as the man himself — well, the rat — Splinter. And Ice Cube voices Superfly.

Rogen also wrote this latest flick in the franchise, and Trent Reznor provides the score. It can’t miss, just like Casey never does with his hockey stick. But where is Casey? And Shredder? Hang through the credits.

It’s been five years since Jason Statham said those three, chilling words: “It’s a Megalodon.”

What’s summer without a shark movie? In ‘Meg 2: The Trench,’ there’s not only another Meg — there’s a few of them. Plus, some other enormous creator to maybe pit them against. Even if the trailer does show Statham taking on the prehistoric Shark on a jet ski, pretty much with Casey’s hockey stick. But hey, this is Jason Statham we’re talking about.