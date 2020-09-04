At the Movies, “Tenet” and “Mulan”

“Tenet”‘ has arrived. The movie Hollywood is counting on getting people into theaters.

So far where it’s already opened this week it’s been working. Hey, it’s Christopher Nolan we’re talking about – the guy behind the Dark Knight trilogy. And he’s tackling time travel again, like he did with his hit “Inception,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. No Leo here, but you do get the next Batman, Robert Pattinson, and John David ‘son of Denzel’ Washington.

Washington’s cool as he is compelling as a CIA agent who’s drafted into an organization whose goal is to save the world from what might have been. Question is – who recruited him? Some critics say it’s baffling but I say it’s brilliant. Perfect timing for a time travel movie too. To any year other than this one.

There’s also Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” and you can stay at home for that now. Disney’s been having great success with live-action versions of animated hits but with “Mulan,” they decided no musical numbers and double down on the action. It is the story of a Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior. You gotta pay $30 for it, even if you have Disney+. If there’s a Disney princess in your house, you will have to cough that cash up.