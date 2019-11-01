At the Movies: “Terminator: Dark Fate”, “Motherless Brooklyn”, and “Harriet”

(WTNH) — It’ll be a crowded weekend at the box office.

“Motherless Brooklyn” is Edward Norton’s baby. No, he didn’t name his kid that.

The one-time “Incredible Hulk” wrote, produced, directed and stars in the story of a private investigator with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950’s NYC. His latest job? Solving the murder of his mentor.

Norton’s been wanting to make the movie since the novel it’s based on came out in 1999. Patience is a virtue, and this P.I. can hurt you. Look for it come Oscar season.

“Harriet” is up next. Harriet Tubman’s biopic has been long overdue. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo leaves Broadway and her comfort zone of musicals behind to play the woman who led hundreds to freedom on the underground railroad.

Finally, when he said “I’ll be back,” he meant it. “Terminator: Dark Fate”, movie number six in the series.

Schwarzenegger’s here, and so is Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Hamilton’s the “OG”, and she’s as up for battle as ever. This time, she’s protecting a woman in the same situation she was in back in the first movie. She’s also going to have a kid who will one day lead the resistance. So Sarah’s gotta look out for her, right?

Who else is back? James Cameron. His first involvement in a Terminator film since the second. It may not be the top of the world, but it could be the top of the box office.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” and “Motherless Brooklyn” are rated R, and “Harriet” is PG-13.