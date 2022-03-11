(WTNH) – There’s great stuff at home or at the theaters this weekend. “The Adam Project” from the duo behind “Free Guy” is being released. One half of that duo is Ryan Reynolds, so laughs are guaranteed.

Reynolds plays a fighter pilot who travels back in time to team up with his younger self and his dad to save the world. The dad is played by Mark Ruffalo, and his mom is Jennifer Garner.

“Turning Red” is hitting Disney Plus. Pixar remains on a roll. A 13-year-old turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited or stressed. It’s a family curse and the only night it can be reversed is the same night her favorite band is in town. That probably makes her angry, and you won’t like it when she’s angry.

At the arthouse, it’s “All My Friends Hate Me.” Pete’s birthday is a reason for a college reunion getaway that’s either a huge practical joke on him or something much worse. His ride or dies might really be all about the latter.