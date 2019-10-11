At the Movies: “The Addams Family” and “Gemini Man”

(WTNH) — They’re creepy and they’re kooky, they’re altogether animated this time around. Yes, “The Addams Family” gets their cartoon on, with Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Matriarch Morticia.

This latest film based on the comic strip, created by Charles Addams, sees Matriarch, hubby Gomez, kids Pugsley and Wednesday, Uncle Fester – even Lurch – all moving to Jersey! How can chaos do anything but ensue? Will there be a Snooki cameo? There is a reality TV subplot involving everyone’s favorite ghoulish family, so maybe.

Will Smith’s “Gemini Man” hits theaters this weekend too, or should we say, Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man?”

The director behind “Life of Pi” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” remains a visionary. See Will Smith argue with a younger version of Will Smith. Heck, watch him fight one, all thanks to digital-character doubling.

Smith plays an assassin who’s been pit against his own genetic duplicate. He literally hasn’t had a scene with a co-star this eye-popping since “Carlton”.

“Gemini Man” is PG-13 and “The Addams Family” is PG.