(WTNH) – ‘Go Adam West, young man.’ Robert Pattison heeded those words and dons the cowl in ‘The Batman.” The eagerly anticipated three-hour movie hits theaters this weekend, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Ferrell as a penguin more like Tony Soprano than Danny Devito’s from ‘Batman Returns.’

Return again he does to an ugly Gotham City. This film has more in common with ‘Seven’ than it does previous ‘Batman’ movies. Fewer Bat gadgets and more grit.

No anti-shark spray from his utility belt. Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is still a millionaire but drop the Playboy. He’s brooding in all the ways he was an Edward in the ‘Twilight’ series and he looks to play this role in just as many movies.