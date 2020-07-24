At the Movies: “The Big Ugly,” “The Rental,” and “The Kissing Booth Two”

At drive-ins, we’ve got a horror story and a western, and Netflix offers a sequel to a rom-com. Where to begin? Dagnabbit, let’s go with the western!

“The Big Ugly” is a pick for the weekend, with Vinnie Jones finally getting his leading man due.

He’s a Londoner who works with Malcolm MacDowell and crosses the pond to become an oilman. His deal with a more villainous than ever Ron Perlman goes fine – financially – but not for his girl. Jones is advised not to seek revenge but doesn’t take the advice. Heads have to roll. Fans of “Sons of Anarchy” will love this flick.

“The Rental” is the horror story, starring Dave Franco, who directs for the first time too. Two couples rent an AirBnB and suspect the owner is watching them, and it only gets creepier from there. It promises to do for AirBnB’s what “Psycho” did for motels. That’s a high bar.

And for you teen streamers: “The Kissing Booth Two.” Ramona herself Joey King returns after falling in love with her lifelong friend’s older, bad boy brother in the first one. Is their relationship still going strong after the credits rolled? Find out on Netflix. On behalf of bad boys everywhere I can tell you, it ain’t easy loving us.