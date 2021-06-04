At the Movies: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and ‘Spirit Untamed’

The third “Conjuring” movie will conjure up big bucks at the box office. People returned in droves to the movies last weekend. And they return to these. Based on Connecticut’s own legendary Ed and Lorraine Warren, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” has Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson back.

It’s 1981, and an 8-year-old boy is possessed, and doing all the stuff we watched Linda Blair do lo those many years ago. But when the devil is invited out of that body and into another, he does it. And the devil doesn’t do that. So, what are the Warrens really dealing with here? The story comes from one of their over 4,000 actual cases.

If you want to be able to sleep this weekend, there’s “Spirit Untamed”, an animated feature about a wild mustang. It has big names doing the voices: Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore.