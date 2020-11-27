At the Movies: “The Croods 2” and “Hillbilly Elegy”

The perfect family movie in theaters this holiday weekend: “The Croods 2.” It took the whole first movie seven years ago for the Crood family to leave their cave. Now they meet the Bettermans. And they do think they’re better. Emma Stone is back as the daughter Crood with the always funny Ryan Reynolds still voicing her boyfriend guy. She becomes besties with the Bettermans’ daughter and when they take off together the two families join forces. Who leaves Ryan Reynolds? Even just Ryan Reynolds voice?

The serious business at home is “Hillbilly Elegy” starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Directed by Oscar-winner Ron Howard, it’s based on a best-seller about a boy who leaves his backwater town to go to Yale but his backwater mama can’t handle it. Grandma has to keep her in check. Looks like Mayberry, and there’s an Otis or two, but Howard is far from that first home. Get the Oscars ready.