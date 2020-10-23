At the Movies: “The Empty Man,” “Synchronic,” and “The Witches”

If you think you can’t get your Halloween on at the movies, your glass is half empty.

“The Empty Man” hits theaters this weekend, bringing a new legend to the big screen. Based on a comic book, it stars Tony nominee, and star of the hit series “The Umbrella Academy”, Marin Ireland.

Legend has it if you blow into an empty bottle on a bridge and beckon the empty man he will come. A variation on ‘bloody mary, bloody mary,’ to be sure, the kids regret said beckoning. So pass the candy, man, and check out “The Empty Man.”

“Synchronic” is in theaters too, starring Marvel’s Falcon, Anthony Mackie, and “50 Shades” Jamie Dornan. They’re besties in New Orleans, and also paramedics.

Synchronic is the name of a drug plaguing their streets, and Mackie’s character is intrigued enough by it to determine it actually flattens time. It’s deep stuff, with his dog named Hawking. Trippy and supernatural, if I’m being blunt, “Synchronic” rocks.

For the streamers, there’s “The Witches.” Roald Dahl’s classic made with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway in the Anjelica Huston role. It’s perfect for kids scared they won’t have a real Halloween. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the effects are spectacular, especially when kids are turned into mice, and anything with Stanley Tucci in it is worth watching. I get confused with him all the time.